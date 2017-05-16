X

1-min read

Harish Salve Charged Re 1 For Fighting Kulbhushan Jadhav's Case: Swaraj

News18.com

Updated: May 16, 2017, 9:31 AM IST
Harish Salve Charged Re 1 For Fighting Kulbhushan Jadhav's Case: Swaraj
File photo: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that senior advocate Harish Salve, who fought India's case at the International Court of Justice(ICJ) against the death penalty given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, has charged only Re 1 as fee.

Swaraj was responding to a tweet by Sanjeev Goyal, who said India could have got any good lawyer with much less fee than what Salve must have charged for fighting the case.

She tweeted, "Not fair. #HarishSalve has charged us Rs. 1/- as his fee for this case."

Salve was India's lead attorney at the ICJ hearing the case of Indian national Jadhav.

India has petitioned the ICJ, urging that it immediately suspend Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at ICJ.

Pakistan has alleged that Jadhav was an agent of India's external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India has denied that he has any connection with the government.

The ICJ on Monday heard arguments of both India and Pakistan.

On May 8, India moved the ICJ against the death penalty, alleging Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by repeatedly denying it consular access to Jadhav.

India, in its appeal, has asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he was doing business after he retired from the Indian Navy.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published: May 16, 2017, 8:50 AM IST
