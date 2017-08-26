: Haryana Deputy Advocate General Gurdass Singh Salwara was on Saturday evening sacked from his position after a video showing him assist the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in carrying his luggage surfaced.Speaking to CNN-News18, Haryana A-G Baldev Mahajan confirmed that the deputy A-G had been sacked, adding that he had recommended the termination on seeing the video. A woman, Honeypreet, said to be the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter, was also allowed to accompany him, along with bags and suitcases.The Deputy Advocate General was accompanying the self-styled godman, claiming to be his relative. Salwara could be seen holding Gurmeet Ram Rahim's red trolley bag in the video, which led to his sacking.The Advocate General said that Salsara was in his uniform when he picked the bag. "Had he been in plain clothes, it wouldn't have amounted to impropriety," he said.Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana Court on Saturday notified that the hearing on "quantum of sentence and pronouncement of the sentence" will take place in Rohtak's Sunaria jail. The government has been directed to make security arrangements at the jail to ensure there is no repeat of the violence. Earlier, the authorities had planned to conduct the sentencing via video-conferencing.On Friday, Ram Rahim was also flown to the jail in a private chopper even as violence, arson and rioting swept through Haryana and left 32 people dead and property worth crores damaged.The violence reached parts of New Delhi, too, as four coaches of a parked train at Anand Vihar Railway Station and two buses in Loni area were set ablaze by the Dera chief supporters. In the view of violence that spread through Haryana and Punjab, Section 144 was imposed in 11 districts of Delhi.