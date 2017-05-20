Haryana HBSE Class 10 Results 2017 Declared, Check Your Grades at bseh.org.in

New Delhi: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the Secondary School Examination or class 10 results on Saturday at 4 pm. HBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 7, 2017 to March 28, 2017.

Over 3 Lakh students had appeared for the exam this year out of which 1,43,676 were girl students while 1,75,166 were boys.

The HBSE Class 10 Result 2017 are available online at their official website bseh.org.in

Steps to download the results for HBSE Class 10

– Log to the official website bseh.org.in

– Click on the Result tab

– You will be automatically redirected to another page

– Enter your details in the field provided

– Click on submit

– Download the HBSE Class 10 results 2017 and take a print out for future reference

The result are also available on results.nic.in, examresults.net

For the academic year 2015-2016, the pass percentage of girls was 52.62 percent and that of boys was 45.71 percent.

The HBSE Class 12 Results 2017 were announced just two days ago, the overall pass percentage stood was 64.5.

A total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys, PTI reported.