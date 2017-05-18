Haryana HBSE Class 12 Results 2017 to be Announced Today, Check Your Grades at bseh.org.in

New Delhi: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the Class 12 results on Thursday at 4 pm. HBSE Class 12 were conducted from 7 March, 2017 to 8 April, 2017.

Over 6 lakhs students appeared for the class 10 and class 12 examinations this year. 2,50,447 students had registered for Class 12 exams out of which 92655 were girl students and 119626 were boys.

The HBSE Class 12 Result 2017 will be available online at their official website bseh.org.in



Steps to download the results for HBSE Class 12:

– Log to the official website bseh.org.in

– Click on the Result tab

– You will be automatically redirected to another page

– Enter your details in the field provided

– Click on submit

– Download the HBSE Class 12 results 2017 and take a print out for future reference

For the academic year 2015-2016, the pass percentage of Class 12 was 62.40 out of which 70.77% girls and 55.79% boys passed.

The Board of School Education Haryana based conducts the Class 12th exams or senior secondary exams twice in a year, during the month of September/October and during February/March.