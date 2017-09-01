Jat Quota on Hold, HC Seeks Report From Backward Class Panel

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has referred the petition on the Jat reservation to the National Commission for Backward Classes, which will have to submit its report by March 31. Till then, Jat quota will remain on hold.The bench of Justice S S Saron and Justice Lisa Gill said the government had provided the reservation without any adequate data. The court has directed the National Commission for Backward Classes to collect the data and submit it by 31 March 2018.The Commission will also submit any objections and suggestions regarding the data by November 30.A Jat organisation seeking reservation had threatened to call a stir if the court rejected the quota. The Jats constitute 26% of Haryana’s population.A violent protest was launched by Jats in February last year, seeking quota. At least 30 people lost their lives and several more were injured in the violence that paralyzed the state for two weeks.