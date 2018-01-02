Haryana Man Murders 6 People With Iron Rod in 2 Hours

A 45-year-old man in Haryana’s Palwal went on a killing spree on Monday night, murdering 6 people in different areas of the district.All murders took place in a span of two hours – between 2 am and 4 am. In the CCTV footage, accessed by News18, the accused can be seen walking with an iron rod, which was used to murder the victims.According to the police, the killer, identified as Naresh Dhankhar, a resident of Omaxe City in Sector 2, chose his victims at random. They added that when he was arrested around 6:30 am, Dhankhar was found injured in Palwal’s Adarsh Society.Palwal's Superintendent of Police, Sulochana Gajraj, said, "He appears to be mentally weak and attacked whoever he crossed in the streets. An ID recovered from him suggests he is ex-Army but further probe into the matter is being conducted."The police also said that when they reached the spot to arrest Dhankhar, he resisted and assaulted the police personnel, before being eventually overpowered.The murders were committed in different spots of Palwal. Dhankhar reached a hospital in the area around 2:30 am, killed a woman – identified as Anjum – and hid in the building’s washroom.He then escaped from the hospital and murdered five more people, four of whom were killed out on the streets in an area between Palwal's Agra Road and Minar Gate.The sixth person to be killed was a watchman employed by a local engineering workshop. The guard was killed near the market on Palwal's Rusulpur Road.Panic spread in the town on Wednesday morning as news broke of the attack and footage of the serial killer went viral on social media. Administration asked residents to be alert and remain indoors.