Haryana Minister Anil Vij Fuels Taj Mahal Controversy With 'Beautiful Graveyard' Tweet

The controversy triggered by BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s comments on the Taj Mahal refuses to die down. The latest to wade in is senior Haryana minister Anil Vij, who called the marble wonder as a "beautiful graveyard"."Taj Mahal ek khoobsurat kabristan hai (Taj Mahal is a beautiful graveyard)," Anil Vij tweeted on Friday.His comments come a week after BJP MLA from Sardhana Sangeet Som triggered a controversy by saying that the Taj Mahal was a blot on Indian culture.The Taj, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the seven wonders of the world, is visited by lakhs of people from across the world.In a damage control exercise, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the famed monument in Agra was a part of Indian heritage and he is to visit it on October 26.The 17th-century marble monument was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Both were buried at the Taj Mahal.Adityanath, whose BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has been accused of ignoring Taj Mahal in the tourism booklet of the state, said that the monument was constructed "by the blood and sweat of Indian labourers".