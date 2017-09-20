Haryana Open School Class 10th / 12th Admit Card 2017 Released at bseh.org.in
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is scheduled to conduct the Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Open School Examinations from September 27th till October 16th 2017 at various exam centres across Haryana for which the candidates need to download their HOS 2017 Admit Cards.
Image for representative purposes. (Photo: PTI)
Haryana Open School Admit Card 2017 for Class 10th and 12th has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on its official website - bseh.org.in.
The BSEH is scheduled to conduct the Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Open School Examinations from September 27th till October 16th 2017 at various exam centres across Haryana for which the candidates need to download their HOS 2017 Admit Cards.
Candidates who have applied for the same can follow the instructions below to download their admit cards:
How to Download Haryana Open School Class 10th / 12th Admit Card 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on Admit Cards:- Secondary/Sr. Secondary HOS Sept. 2017
Step 3: Select Open Reappear Application, Enter other details like your Roll Number, Father’s name, etc
Step 4: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out
Candidates can also check the detailed date sheet of Haryana Open School Class 10th and 12th Exams 2017 at the below mentioned URL:
http://bseh.org.in/pdf/160917.pdf
The Board of School Education (BSE), Haryana conducts Haryana Open School exams for the candidates who are unable to pursue education by attending regular classes. Established in the year 1969, Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani was formed with a staff of 100 officials sourced from Punjab University and conducted its first Matriculation Examination for students of secondary school in the following year in 1970.
The Haryana Board has grown to be one of the largest state boards in the country currently and conducts Public Examinations at Middle Level, Matriculation Exams for Secondary or High School Level and Senior Secondary School Exams for Academic as well as Vocational courses twice a year. The Haryana State government schools are affiliated to Haryana School Education Board besides many other private affiliated schools in the state.
