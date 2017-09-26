Honeypreet Bail Plea Says 'My Father Ram Rahim Innocent'; Cops Raid Delhi Home

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to rule on an anticipatory bail plea filed by Honeypreet Insan, who has been missing since the conviction of her “adoptive father” and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.In the bail plea moved by her lawyer on Monday, Honeypreet has claimed that “my father Ram Rahim has been falsely implicated”. The plea also alleged that Honeypreet was facing threat to life from drug mafias in Punjab and Haryana.The bail plea said she would cooperate with the investigation and sought three weeks’ transit bail.The bail plea, a copy of which has been accessed by News18, mentions a Greater Kailash address in Delhi.The residential building — House No A-4, Greater Kailash II — was raided by the Haryana Police on Tuesday in a bid to arrest the fugitive Honeypreet and Aditya Insan, another close aide of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.However, the raid did not yield anything, DCP Southeast Romil Baaniya said. The raid was conducted at 7:30 am and only the caretaker was found.The house was registered in the name of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Baaniya said.A court in Panchkula had on Monday issued arrest warrants against Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan.All three were booked by the Haryana Police on charges of sedition, inciting violence and being involved in the conspiracy to help the Dera chief escape after his conviction by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on August 25 on two counts of raping female disciples in 1999.The Haryana Police had sounded an international alert against all three.Honeypreet, in her mid-30s, is on the run since August 25, hours after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted.She has been the closest aide of Ram Rahim since 2009. The police is on her trail for nearly a month and raids have been conducted in Nepal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana.Honeypreet, who used to claim that she was Ram Rahim's "adopted daughter", starred as the main heroine in five films he directed, produced and acted in, in three years.Last week, Honeypreet's former husband, Vishwas Gupta accused her and Ram Rahim of having illicit relations and said their father-daughter relationship was a sham to fool followers.Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.His conviction led to violence in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana, leaving 38 people dead and 264 injured. Isolated incidents of violence were also reported from Delhi and several other places in Punjab.