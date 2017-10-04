Haryana Police to Probe Cop's Role in Fixing Interviews With Honeypreet

Haryana Police is looking into a possible collusion between senior police officials to fix television interviews with Honeypreet, who was absconding for 36 days, despite a lookout notice against her.At least two news channels broadcast interviews with the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Tuesday, even before Haryana Police could take her into custody.Haryana Police will now look into the role of a senior police official in arranging interviews with Honeypreet along with a liaison with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is investigating the case.A senior Haryana Police official has alleged that this is an attempt by the Punjab Police to embarrass the Haryana police force.On Tuesday, Punjab Police and Haryana Police were engaged in a war of words, with both trying to take credit for Honeypreet’s arrest.In an interview to News24, Honeypreet said that she will surrender after legal advice.Honeypreet asked why is the media tarnishing a father-daughter relationship. “Why are they flinging such malicious charges. Can’t a father love his daughter, can’t a father touch his daughter lovingly?” she said.She had been evading police custody ever since Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail, after being convicted in two rape cases in August.Meanwhile, during an interrogation on Tuesday, the 36-year-old Dera leader said she was not trying to avoid the police, but that she was depressed.She said, "When I realised that there were sedition and rioting cases against me, I was too scared and depressed. I didn't know what to do."However, she refrained from commenting if she was using international SIM cards and WhatsApp for all these days. She kept quiet through most of the 18 questions that the Haryana Police officers asked her and denied any role in the Panchkula violence.When they asked her who was tipping her off every time that the police tried to nab her, she stayed silent. She later added that she was not in any of the places that were raided, instead she was staying in Bhatinda, with Sukhdeep Kaur, a Dera follower.