Haryana, Punjab on Alert Ahead of Ram Rahim Singh Verdict: 10 Things About the Dera Chief

Haryana and Punjab are on alert ahead of the court verdict on Friday in the sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.Security forces on Tuesday conducted flag marches in the two states and prohibitory orders were imposed in Haryana. The Chandigarh Police has even created a make-shift jail in a stadium to accommodate Dera supporters.> Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, born on August 15, 1967 in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar, is the third chief of Dera Sacha Sauda group. He became the third chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda at the age of 23 in 1990> Apart from Haryana and Punjab, the Dera has thousands of followers in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan> The Dera was founded by Beparawah Mastana Ji Maharaj in 1948> Ram Rahim Singh is believed to have close links with militant Gurjant Singh Rajasthani of Khalistan Liberation Force> He enjoys Z-level security cover and is known for his lavish lifestyle like a rockstar> The Dera chief drives around in a Range Rover; and hundreds of vehicles follow him in an entourage> He is accused of rape and intimidation of two sadhvis in 2002. The CBI has been probing the case since 2007. A CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce its verdict on the case on Friday, August 25> He is alleged to have masterminded the murder of Ram Chandra Chatrapati, Sirsa-based editor of newspaper Poora Sanch, for publishing a report about his illegal activities> Ram Rahim Singh is known for his outlandish costumes and his ‘MSG (Messenger of God)’ film franchise in which he plays the lead role. He doubles up in 30 other roles in the MSG film franchise, including choreographer, stunt director, screenplay writer and make-up artist> He has been in trouble in the past for allegedly dressing up as the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh