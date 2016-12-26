Haryana: Rs 5 Lakh Loot in New Notes Turns out to be Fake; 4 Held

Chandigarh: A complaint of loot of Rs 5 lakh turned out to be fake with police arresting four including the complainant-- an assistant manager of a private bank in the city.

Haryana Police on Monday said it has solved the case of loot of Rs 5 lakh from near village Sinhpura in Kurukshetra district and arrested four persons, including an Assistant Manager of a private bank who happened to be the alleged gang leader.

They committed the alleged crime when currency notes were being taken from one branch of the private bank to another, police said.

As per the complaint, three motorcycle-borne youths had looted Rs 5 lakhs in new currency notes from the employees of a private bank on December 22.

A spokesman for the Police Department today said accused included Assistant Manager of Dharala village branch of HDFC Bank; Ravinder Kumar, from Kirmach village; bank security guard, Paramjit Singh; Avtar Singh, a resident of village Kaulapur; and Rajdeep, who was arrested from Kaahangarh village.

He said Ravinder Kumar had lodged a complaint that on December 22 the bank money was looted from him and security guard Paramjit Singh after throwing chilly powder in their eyes on Jhansa road near village Sinhupara.

A case was registered against three unidentified persons on the basis of this complaint.

However, on interrogation, Ravinder Kumar revealed that he himself had planned to loot the bank money to pay his debt of Rs 40,000 to Avtar Singh.

After a failed attempt on December 19, Ravinder Kumar and Paramjit Singh drove towards another branch of the bank along with the cash, in Ravinder's own car on December 22. As per the plan, Avtar Singh and Rajdeep threw chilly powder in their eyes and fled with the cash.