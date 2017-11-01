Haryana Teachers Skip Priest Training Lessons, Manohar Lal Khattar Govt Seeks Explanation
The SDO has asked for departmental disciplinary action against the teachers who chose to skip the priest training programme in Haryana.
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Chandigarh: In its latest diktat, the BJP government in Haryana has asked teachers in the state to enroll for a priest training programme, so that they can perform in poojas.
While several teachers failed to turn up for the training programme at 1pm at Kapalmochan office on October 29, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has now sought an explanation from them as to why did they fail to participate in the event.
The SDO has asked for departmental disciplinary action against the teachers who chose to skip the priest training programme.
The Haryana government wanted the teachers to perform ‘poojas’ and other rituals at an upcoming village fair.
In another such controversial diktat, the Haryana government had banned the sale of meat for nine days on the occasion of Jain festival of Paryushan. The sale of meat was banned from September 11 to 19.
