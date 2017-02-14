Haryana to Build Cow Homes For Stray Cattle

Chandigarh: With a view to tackle the menace of stray cattle, the Haryana government on Tuesday decided to constitute village-level committees under the chairmanship of sarpanchs for construction and maintenance of cow homes or 'Gau Greh'.

Stating this in Chandigarh, a spokesman of the Panchayats and Rural Development Department, said that gram panchayats would ensure construction and maintenance of 'Pashu Phatak' or 'Gau Greh' utilising their own resources as per the provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The committee would include as its members - Panchs, Panchs from Schedule Caste, and prominent persons from the village and the numberdar.

The Gram Sachiv concerned would serve as member secretary.

He said that the committee would function under the supervision of Block Development and Panchayat Officer and Panchayat Samiti.

The committees would prescribe the amount of fine to be levied on collection of the impounded animal.

Unclaimed cattle would be kept in the 'Gau Grehs' and the upkeep of such animals would be done using the money recovered as fine or donations, he added.