Haryana to Take Action Against Illegal Slaughter Houses

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Friday said it has decided to take strict action against illegal slaughter houses and meat shops flouting the rules in the state.

Notices will be issued to owners of shops selling meat after slaughtering animals in violation of the rules, in all urban local bodies and rural areas by May 15.

Stating this here in a release, the Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kavita Jain, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had approved a proposal to this effect, and directed the officers of urban local bodies to take action against the violators.

On May 15, a ban would be imposed on illegal slaughter of animals and sale of meat procured thereof, throughout the state.

Officers have been directed to strictly enforce this ban. It would be mandatory for owners of meat shops to furnish details regarding the source from where meat was purchased as well as the slaughter house, she said.

Besides, meat would not be prepared in the shop and it would only be stored in a freezer.

Such shops would not be allowed to operate near religious and educational institutions.

The department has issued 21-point guidelines in this regard, the compliance of which would be ensured by officers, Jain added.