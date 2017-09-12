Haryana: Woman Killed in Broad Daylight For Refusing Marriage Proposal
Twenty-four-year-old Naveen, who had been coercing twenty-two-year-old Pooja for marring him, attacked her with a knife after she turned down his proposal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hisar, Mohammad Jamal said.
Representative image.
Hisar (Haryana): A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight allegedly by her neighbour for refusing a marriage offer in Hisar on Tuesday, police said.
Naveen (24) has been arrested in connection with the killing of Pooja, they said. The incident took place at a food joint near old court complex this afternoon.
Naveen had been coercing Pooja for marring him, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hisar, Mohammad Jamal said.
Enraged over Pooja turning down his proposal, Naveen attacked her with a knife, the officer said, adding that she sustained severe injuries in neck.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said.
Naveen was caught by onlookers who handed him over to the police. Naveen and Pooja knew each other and lived in a same locality in Hisar.
A murder case has been lodged against the accused, the officer added.
