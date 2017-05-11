Has Justice CS Karnan Left India? No Clear Answers Yet

Chennai/Kolkata/Delhi: Police teams from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have not been able to reach Justice CS Karnan, India’s first sitting High Court judge to be sentenced for contempt, who was said to be in Chennai till Wednesday morning.

Sources said Justice Karnan wanted to seek the intervention of the President to order his bail on medical grounds.

While one source said Justice Karnan might have left India, the other said he is still in the country.

Even as cops scrambled to locate him, Karnan reportedly sought review of six-month imprisonment ordered by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a team of Kolkata Police was in Chennai looking for Karnan, and the sources suspect he may have left Chennai.

The first source said there was a good chance that Karnan may have flown to France, where his son reportedly works.

“Police are very wary of the whole episode since Karnan is a sitting judge. They don’t want to get embroiled in any controversy,” a source told News18.

According to police sources, the judge was last tracked to Andhra Pradesh, where he reportedly handed his phone over to a close aide. Tracking his phone, officially, also requires certain pre-requisite permissions, which is why the probing officers have not taken that step.

A Kolkata team, headed by DGP (home guard) Raj Kanojia, was coordinating with a police team from Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

In an unprecedented ruling, a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar held sitting Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan guilty of contempt of “grievous nature” and sentenced him six months of imprisonment on Tuesday.

The bench stated that Justice Karnan has to be looked at like an “ordinary citizen” of the country and cannot be treated like a sitting judge in this case. Justice Karnan was also found guilty of abusing the judiciary and judicial indiscretion. CJI Khehar noted that “contempt is contempt”.