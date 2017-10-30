Have Apologised to Orissa HC Chief Justice, Judge For Raid Mix-up: CBI to SC

The CBI on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has apologised to the Orissa High Court Chief Justice and a sitting judge concerned in the matter pertaining to alleged attempt by its probe team to raid his residence.The agency informed the court that the judges concerned were "kind enough" to accept its unconditional apology. The CBI had claimed that there had been a mix-up as the sitting judge had shifted into the house of a former HC judge against whom it had intended the raid.A bench of justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that the matter needs to be settled amicably and at the high court level.Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the CBI in its affidavit has said they have sought permission from Orissa High Court Chief Justice and the sitting judge to tender an unconditional apology for the unfortunate incident "who were kind enough to accept it".Counsel appearing for Orissa High Court Bar Association said that he has no information regarding any acceptance of apology."It is a matter between the judge and the CBI. Why are you concerned?" the bench asked the counsel.The counsel, however, said that he needs to seek instructions in the wake of the development. The bench then posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.On October 13, the agency had told the apex court that it had sought permission from a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court to "apologise" to him in the matter.It had told that the permission was cancelled as a matter relating to the alleged incident was pending before the high court there.The agency had claimed that the CBI's team had not gone inside the gate of the residence of the sitting judge. The CBI has approached the apex court seeking transfer of the matter pending before the high court.The Orissa High Court had recently issued notices to the CBI and the state police on a plea seeking a judicial probe into the incident. The high court had sought responses on the plea filed by the bar association there.A team of CBI officials had come looking for the house of the former judge of the high court. Another sitting judge of the Orissa High Court had shifted at the residence of the former judge.The police has said that on the basis of information provided by a security guard posted at the residence of the judge, a case under IPC sections 448 (house trespass), 353 (to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 511 (to commit a cognizable offence) and 34 (common intention) was registered with the Cantonment police station here.