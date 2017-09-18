Have Not Received a Favourable Response From Myanmar on Rohingya Refugees: Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shahriar Alam on Monday claimed that despite several attempts, they have not received any favorable response from Myanmar government to discuss the Rohingya Muslims refugee issue.Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Alam said, “Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned the attack on Myanmar security forces in Rakhine. We don’t support such attacks. Next week there will be UN General Assembly meet and our PM will raise the Rohingya crisis with world leaders. So far we have received any satisfactory response from Myanmar.”When asked to comment on reports of Rohingya Muslims’ link with terror groups, he said, “Since, the crisis is happening in foreign land we are not aware of such linkage. But going with reports we cannot ruled out the possibility of links between Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and foreign terror groups.”While stressing that Rohingya refugee crisis is both a humanitarian and a security issue, the minister said, “As a security measures we have started registration of the Rohingyas who are living as refugees in Bangladesh. We have fixed a designated area for them and they are not allowed to move out of that designated area.”Presently, Bangladesh is hosting nearly eight lakh Rohingya refugees. Alam said that the influx is not going to have any impact on the country’s economy."On a humanitarian level, we are taking care of them but we want this influx should stop through diplomatic dialogues. We want a permanent solution to this issue which lies in the Kofi Annan Commission report," he said.