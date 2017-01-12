HC Dismisses PIL for Nationalisation of Jayalalithaa's Assets

Madurai: Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to nationalise the immovable and movable properties of late Tamil Nadu chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, saying these were self-earned by her and the court could not interfere.

A division bench of the court here comprising Justice A.Selvam and Justice P Kalaiarasan said the PIL was not maintainable as it did not come under the description given for Public Interest Litigations by the Supreme Court.

Besides, the bench said the properties of Jayalalithaa were self-earned, bought by her in her personal capacity and the court could not interfere and give a direction to nationalise them.

Petitioner K K Ramesh of Tamil Nadu Centre for PIL, an NGO, had submitted that Jayalalithaa owned Rs 72 crore worth properties and did not have any direct heir. Nor did she mention as to who would inherit her properties.

Since she had openly stated that 'she was for the people', it was necessary for the government to take over her properties and use the revenue from them for the welfare of the poor people, he had contended.

Petitioner had also sought appointment of a retired high court judge to manage the properties of Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5 last year.

He moved the court as there was no response to his representation made to the Principal Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office on the matter, the petitioner had submitted.