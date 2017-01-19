HC Quashes Petition Challenging Katni SP's Transfer, Fines Petitioners

Jabalpur: Terming the petition challenging transfer of former Katni Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari as publicity stunt, Madhya Pradesh high court delivering an important verdict on Thursday not only quashed the petition but also fined the petitions with Rs 50,000.

Katni residents - Kanhaiya Tiwari and Rajesh Saurabh - had earlier moved the HC challenging IPS officer Gaurav Tiwari’s transfer alleging that the transfer was ensured so as to derail the probe going on into Rs 500 crore hawala scam.

Observing that the petitioners did not submit sufficient documents for supporting their plea and even the copy of the FIR was not attached, the HC bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anurag Shrivastava quashed the petition.

The HC termed the petition as publicity stunt saying that the copy of the petition had landed with media before it was filed with the court.

The court also slapped Rs 50,000 fine on the petitioners while instructing Bar Association for keeping an eye on such cases which are presented in the court without any proper facts or evidence.

The SP Tiwari had garnered sizable backing in the town in his six months of posting by cracking down on mafia and other petty criminals.

Significantly the SP’s transfer from Katni had triggered widespread protests from various quarters of the state and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to come forward and clear the air by recommending an enquiry through Enforcement Directorate.