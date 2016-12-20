HC Refuses Pawan Ruia's Prayer for Stay of Criminal Proceedings

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused a prayer by industrialist Pawan Ruia for stay of criminal proceedings against him and directed that investigation into a fire at the Jessop Company premises at Dum Dum would continue.

Hearing a petition for quashing of FIR and criminal proceedings against Ruia, Justice Joymalyo Bagchi directed that the probe by CID into the fire incident would continue.

The matter would come up for hearing again after the winter vacation, the judge directed.

Ruia had moved the petition seeking quashing of FIR and criminal proceedings against him by the state CID, claiming he was neither a director nor a shareholder in Jessop and as such was in no way related to the company and any development in it.

Ruia was arrested by CID from his New Delhi residence on December 10 in connection with an FIR filed by Railways over theft of equipment and raw material worth Rs 50 crore for building EMU coaches from the Jessop factory premises at Dum Dum in the northern suburb of the metropolis.