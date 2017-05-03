HC Revokes Ban on Production of Industrial Spirit in Bihar

Patna: Patna High Court on Wednesday revoked the ban on production of industrial spirit by distilleries in the state.

“State government has no right to ban production of spirit as it is used in various other industries apart from making liquor,” the high court said in its verdict.



The verdict comes a month after a high court bench, comprising of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, Justice AK Tripathi and Justice Sudheer Singh reserved the judgment after hearing arguments of both distillers and the state government in April.

Bihar government, in a notification issued on January 24, 2017, had banned production of spirit in the state.

Global Spirit Limited and others challenged the government’s decision in HC. Advocate Satyaveer Bharti, who argued for spirit manufacturers, said the HC verdict meant that investment to the tune of Rs 100 crore made in the state after December, 2015 had been safeguarded.

The state government, in April, 2015, had announced a complete ban on alcohol in Bihar. Subsequently state government also came down heavily on bottling plants and banned production of spirit as well.

The Patna HC, in 2016, had ordered the government to stop enforcing the ban, but the Supreme Court had stayed the order a month later.