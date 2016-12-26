»
Heavy Fog disrupts Rail, Air Traffic; Chilly Conditions Persist

Fog affects train operations in in north India. (PTI File Photo)

New Delhi: Heavy fog in Delhi and parts of north India continue to disrupt railway and air traffic as arrival of 37 trains, and 6 international flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The domestic flights have also been severely affected. The NCR region and north India are facing chilly conditions affecting normal life.

Many trains were delayed at Kanpur Central railway station as fog enveloped the region, news agency ANI said in its report.

