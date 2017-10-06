Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Lash Mumbai

The later afternoon thundershowers brought a temporary relief to Mumbaikars battling the sultry October heat and increased humidity since last few days."The city was expecting to get some showers, as the daytime temperature in the last two days was around 34 degree Celsius, which was more than one to two degree Celsius above the normal maximum temperature. The showers will bring some relief to citizens," K S Hosalikar, deputy Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, told PTI.The weather department has also issued a forecast of similar thundershowers on Saturday as well.The thundershowers, which started at around 4 P.M, however, didn't have any impact on the schedule of suburban trains.According to the Met official, most of the times such thundershowers are the part of the returning monsoon."A strong wind followed by lightening and showers is a common phenomenon. And such showers generally continue for two hours," the official said.