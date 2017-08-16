Heavy Rainfall Clogs Bengaluru on Independence Day

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has been inundated with several areas flooded after the city saw heavy rain on Tuesday.According the Meteorology Department, Bengaluru received 129mm of rain and around 180mm in few concentrated pockets.The last time the city recorded such a downpour was a decade back in 2007.By 4am in the morning on 15th August, posh areas like Koramangala, HSR Layout were flooded. There was around one to two feet of water on the main roads.Traffic came to a standstill as vehicles which tried to make their way through these flooded roads stopped right in the middle as water gushed through their engines.Sandeep Vazir, a resident of Koramangla said that he had never seen water entering his house in the last four decades.“Around 4 am, I woke up to see water all over my house, the furniture was submerged. My wife, friends and I since then have been trying to clear the water. We have not received any help from the civic authorities,” added Vazir.However,Bengaluru Mayor G. Padmavathi said that the government had taken up work of de-silting the storm water drains in the last few months and the situation was under control.“We are working on a war-footing. The Bangalore Development Minister and I have visited the low lying areas. Motor pumps were sent out to remove water and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike relief teams were working on ground,” Padmavathi said.The worst hit was S.T. Bed area where rescue boats were used to move people to safety. Locals feared of breakout of epidemic diseases as the drains were overflowing in the area.The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus stand at Kormangla remained shut even on Wednesday as the basement was still inundated. According to reports, around 2000 workers were asked not to report to work.