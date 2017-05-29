Heavy Showers in Bengaluru Bring Back Toxic 'Snowfall'

Bengaluru: The city was treated to some much-needed rain respite on Sunday, but along with the showers returned the toxic froth in the Varathur Lake. The lake near Whitefield Main Road started foaming again and the froth spilled onto the roads, inconveniencing commuters.

A wired mesh erected had been holding the froth from spreading to the road till now but gushing winds over the weekend brought the foam and its unbearable stench to the road.

The siphon system, which was installed on pilot basis at Varthur Kodi to suppress the froth, was rendered defunct as gushing rainwater and sewage saw froth rise over.

A report in Bangalore Mirror said the incident comes after Bengaluru development minister KJ George’s visit to the affected area on May 26. George reportedly spoke to the residents who told him of the lake’s condition. George told them the authorities would look into the issue, but the problem returned.

Varthur Lake is one of many lakes plagued with problems in Bengaluru. The Bellandur Lake which also foams up during rains made headlines recently for catching fire. Effluents and chemical discharge from surrounding establishments end up polluting the lakes.

The city has received 24.13 cm rain since May 1. The average rainfall in May for the city is 11 cm.