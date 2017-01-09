Heavy snowfall in Himachal Derails Normal Life

Shimla: The heavy snowfall in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, including state capital Shimla, has affected normal life and brought traffic to a grinding halt.

Local people have complained that there has been no update from government officials on weather conditions and disaster relief personnel are present on the road.

"There has been no power supply in parts of the state due to heavy snowfall, while many other areas remain cutoff as roads were blocked due to snowfall," informed CNN-News18 correspondent.