Her Car Was Adrift on a Flooded Road. This is How She Was Rescued

Adversity often brings out the best in mankind. This was proved yet again by brave Bangaloreans on Friday night when they rescued a woman who was stuck in her car on a flooded road.Video of the rescue showed her car bobbing on the flooded road at Nayandahalli Junction in west Bengaluru. She could not drive any further, nor could she turn back. The video shows the car slowly drifting away from the middle of the road to the pillar of flyover.It was then that people on the edge of the flooded road noticed her and raised an alarm. She was then saved by the traffic police and locals using a rope.Bengaluru has been at the receiving end of heavy downpour for 50 days now, claiming the lives of three people. West Bengaluru, the area where the daring rescue took place, received around 13cm rainfall on Friday. Conditions are likely to remain the same for the next two days, the Met Department has said.Watch the video of the rescue here: