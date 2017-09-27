Here's How Netas Reacted to Yashwant Sinha's Tirade Against the Economy

Yashwant Sinha speaks Truth to Power. Will Power now admit the Truth that economy is sinking? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017

V hard hitting article by Sh Yashwant Sinha ji



I need to speak up now – The Indian Express https://t.co/qnt0kG2X3F — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2017

#YashwantSinha senior BJP leader was Finance Minister during 1991 crisis and from 1998-2002. Read his frank column "I need to speak up now". pic.twitter.com/qNS5Ho5X3V — Ajit Ranade (@ajit_ranade) September 27, 2017

Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position.The wings have fallen off our plane https://t.co/IsOA8FQa6u — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 27, 2017

#YashwantSinha ji’s another observation is significant too, that many BJP leaders know about it but are fearful to speak.

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 27, 2017

BJP Veteran and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha hit out against the Central government's economic performance in his opinion piece titled, "I need to speak up now". Sinha called demonetisation and GST as "unmitigated economic disasters", which led to the sinking of many business and job losses for "countless millions".His tirade against his own party's government has drawn applause from the opposition, which took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Here are a few top ones:Finance Minister during the UPA-2 regime, P Chidambaram spoke of Sinha’s truths to those in power:Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called it ‘hard hitting’:Prominent economist Ajit Ranade called it the column ‘frank’:Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm filled tweet compared the economy to a plane, whose wings have fallen off:Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pointed out that Sinha talked of other BJP leaders thinking the same but being afraid of speaking out: