Updated:September 27, 2017, 1:58 PM IST
Here's How Netas Reacted to Yashwant Sinha's Tirade Against the Economy
File photo of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.
New Delhi: BJP Veteran and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha hit out against the Central government's economic performance in his opinion piece titled, "I need to speak up now". Sinha called demonetisation and GST as "unmitigated economic disasters", which led to the sinking of many business and job losses for "countless millions".

His tirade against his own party's government has drawn applause from the opposition, which took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Here are a few top ones:

Finance Minister during the UPA-2 regime, P Chidambaram spoke of Sinha’s truths to those in power:



Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called it ‘hard hitting’:



Prominent economist Ajit Ranade called it the column ‘frank’:



Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm filled tweet compared the economy to a plane, whose wings have fallen off:



Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pointed out that Sinha talked of other BJP leaders thinking the same but being afraid of speaking out:

