Here's How Netas Reacted to Yashwant Sinha's Tirade Against the Economy
Yashwant Sinha called demonetisation and GST as "unmitigated economic disasters", which led to the sinking of many business and job losses for "countless millions".
File photo of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.
New Delhi: BJP Veteran and former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha hit out against the Central government's economic performance in his opinion piece titled, "I need to speak up now". Sinha called demonetisation and GST as "unmitigated economic disasters", which led to the sinking of many business and job losses for "countless millions".
His tirade against his own party's government has drawn applause from the opposition, which took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Here are a few top ones:
Finance Minister during the UPA-2 regime, P Chidambaram spoke of Sinha’s truths to those in power:
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called it ‘hard hitting’:
Prominent economist Ajit Ranade called it the column ‘frank’:
Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm filled tweet compared the economy to a plane, whose wings have fallen off:
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pointed out that Sinha talked of other BJP leaders thinking the same but being afraid of speaking out:
His tirade against his own party's government has drawn applause from the opposition, which took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Here are a few top ones:
Finance Minister during the UPA-2 regime, P Chidambaram spoke of Sinha’s truths to those in power:
Yashwant Sinha speaks Truth to Power. Will Power now admit the Truth that economy is sinking?— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 27, 2017
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called it ‘hard hitting’:
V hard hitting article by Sh Yashwant Sinha ji— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 27, 2017
I need to speak up now – The Indian Express https://t.co/qnt0kG2X3F
Prominent economist Ajit Ranade called it the column ‘frank’:
#YashwantSinha senior BJP leader was Finance Minister during 1991 crisis and from 1998-2002. Read his frank column "I need to speak up now". pic.twitter.com/qNS5Ho5X3V— Ajit Ranade (@ajit_ranade) September 27, 2017
Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm filled tweet compared the economy to a plane, whose wings have fallen off:
Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position.The wings have fallen off our plane https://t.co/IsOA8FQa6u— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 27, 2017
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pointed out that Sinha talked of other BJP leaders thinking the same but being afraid of speaking out:
#YashwantSinha ji’s another observation is significant too, that many BJP leaders know about it but are fearful to speak.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 27, 2017
1/
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ben Stokes Named in England's 16-man Squad for Ashes
- Hardik Pandya Paints Bengaluru Red With Brother and Buddies
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon SUV – Which One to Buy Under Rs 6 Lakhs?
- Honeypreet Feared That I Might Marry Ram Rahim: Rakhi Sawant
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival