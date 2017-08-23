Here's What Petitioners Have To Say About Right To Privacy Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will soon deliver verdict on whether Indian citizens have a fundamental right to privacy or not, in a judgment that will have far reaching consequences. A bench of nine judges -- Chief Justice JS Khehar, Justices J. Chelameswar, SA Bobde, RK Agarwal, Rohinton Nariman, AM Sapre, DY Chandrachud, SK Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer -- have heard the case.The Constitutional bench was constituted in 2015 following a reference made in the Aadhaar case (Puttuswamy & Anr WP Civil No. 494 of 2012). Activists, academics and lawyers skeptical of the Unique ID project have been waiting since then for the resolution of the question of whether or not the apex court decides if the right to privacy is a fundamental right.Since then, however, the government has blatantly violated the prior orders of the Court restraining the use and expansion of Aadhaar. As the project has grown, so has awareness of its shortcomings and of the threat it poses to the security and welfare of the country.The government has repeatedly submitted to the court that there exists no fundamental right to privacy. It has in the course of these, and earlier hearings, almost denied the existence of people’s rights over their own bodies.We have faith and hope that the highest Court of this land will in its wisdom recognize the fundamental right to privacy tomorrow. But whatever the decision of the Court, this means that the Aadhaar matters will finally resume normal hearing.Appearing for the petitioners, legal eagles Gopal Subramaniam, Soli Sorabjee and Shyam Divan had strongly urged the Court to include the right to privacy in the list of fundamental rights. "All human choices are an exercise of liberty and they all presuppose privacy," Subramaniam had argued.Moreover, evidence is mounting of exclusion of the poor, the devastation of welfare programs and the threat of mass surveillance. The petitioners have also questioned the violation of the right to privacy when information is collected under aadhar.If the SC rules in favour of the petitioners it will be drawing upon international conventions to read in new rights into the existing set of fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution. For instance the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which India is a signatory, has expressly recognized the right to privacy.