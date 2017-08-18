Here's What  You Can Do to Protect Yourself From Swine Flu



Carry a Sanitizer with you at all times. Use it after touching highly used fixtures like railings, staircase, taps in public urinals, etc. If possible try to avoid touching such highly-exposed public fixtures

Cover your face when travelling in public transport. Avoid going out if you are already sick as your immunity would be low to guard you.

Immediately see your doctor in case of flu-like symptoms. Take proper rest, take steam and consume warm water along with prescribed medicine

Wash your hands before and after having meals, change your clothes and take a bath once you return from office. Change bedding atleast twice a week. Keep the house clean and well-sanitized. It’s important to level up personal hygiene and general hygiene to keep infections at bayLastly, Eat Well and Sleep Well to ensure you have a strong Immune System. Rely on fresh and washed fruits as they are full of essential vitamins. Try including Holy Basil (Tulsi) leaves in your tea or consume as it is early morning. Drink soup every evening to give yourself a hot treat!

Swine flu is back and this time is even deadlier. According to a recent study by experts at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) the swine flu virus has undergone an “antigenic drift” i.e. a sort of an alteration in the virus making it deadlier.This year the 2 largely affected states are Maharashtra and Gujarat.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with a state level team was on a state-wide inspection of the swine flu situation and in a statement released by him he stated that Gujarat has so far seen 208 fatalities owing to this virus along with 2100 positive cases hailing from different parts of the state with 8 fatalities since January from Vadodara alone. Other cities that top the list of the maximum reported swine flu cases are Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot.Despite setting up of isolation wards in all the government and civic hospitals in addition to the testing of swine flu cases being done at 9 labs in the entire state, the state is still facing issues and thus CM Rupani has asked the Centre for its aid in getting the situation under control as well as suggest preventative measures for the spread of this deadly virus.