1-min read

High Alert After Two Suspicious Bags Found Near Pathankot Military Base

Jyoti Kamal | CNN-News18 jyotik

Updated: May 4, 2017, 9:33 AM IST
High Alert After Two Suspicious Bags Found Near Pathankot Military Base
Indian police personnel stand alert near the airforce base in Pathankot. (Image: Getty Images)

Pathankot: High alert was sounded in Pathankot on Thursday after two suspicious bags were found a few yards away from the military base.

Punjab Police recovered mobile tower batteries from the bags. Security has been beefed up in the area and a search is on to find the owner of the bags.

On Wednesday, an abandoned SUV was found near Gurdaspur district. A massive search operation has been launched to track down three persons who were spotted near the car.

Police said the three had been directed to stop at a checkpost at Berhampur in the district, but instead speed through it. The cops then gave chase but found the vehicle abandoned at Makhanpur village near Bamiyal.

"Nothing suspicious was found from the vehicle. The SUV had a fake registration number and was stolen from Jammu," police said.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 9:05 AM IST
