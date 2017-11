High Court of Sikkim Recruitment 2017; Apply for Grade II & Grade III Stenographers before 13th Nov 2017

High Court of Sikkim has invited applications to fill 3 vacancies of Stenographer viz Grade II Stenographer (2) and Grade III Stenographer (1) on its official website - highcourtofsikkim.nic.in. The employment will be on a temporary basis. The last date for sending and submitting applications is 13th November 2017. Eligible and interested candidates can go through the detailed notification by following the steps given below.Step 1 – Visit the official website - highcourtofsikkim.nic.in/drupal Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ at the end of the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up the following posts on purely temporary basis in the Establishment of the High Court of Sikkim’Step 4 – Download and save for further referenceDirect Link 1. Grade IIThe candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University.Must possess a certificate in Computer Application from a computer center.Minimum 80wpm speed in Shorthand.Minimum 40wpm speed in Typing.2. Grade IIIThe candidate must be a Class 12th Pass out from a recognized Board.Must possess a certificate in Computer Application from a computer center.Minimum 80wpm speed in Shorthand.Minimum 40wpm speed in Typing.1. The pay scale for Grade II Stenographer is (₹9300 - ₹34800) + ₹3800 Per Month2. The pay scale for Grade III Stenographer is (₹5200 - ₹20200) + ₹3400 Per Month.Candidates applying for the post must be of minimum 18 years or maximum 30 years of age.Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply with an application, attested copies of documents from a gazetted officer and 3 passport size photos. Candidates must mention their address and contact details on the application form.Registar GeneralHigh Court of Sikkim GangtokNH-31A, Sungava,,Gangtok, Sikkim 737101