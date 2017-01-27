High Court Snubs Kolkata Police Commissioner, Issues Him notice

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed city Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to file an affidavit within two weeks explaining know why he ignored the previous direction of the court to personally look into the status of granting permission to RSS for holding a meeting at Kolkata Maidan on 14 January.

The court took notice of the report filed by Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) (Headquarters), who initially denied permission for the meeting which was to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, instead of the CP himself.

The court considered denial of permission a deliberate violation of its previous order and issued contempt notice against the CP.

The court further observed that CP was unable to uphold the majesty of the court and set a wrong precedent for his subordinates.

The RSS had approached the high court which allowed it to hold the meeting after denial of permission from Kolkata police.