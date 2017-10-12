High Court Upholds Maharashtra Forest Dept's Order to Shoot 'Man-eater' Tigress

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has upheld an order by the Maharashtra Forest Department to shoot a man-eating tigress responsible for the deaths of two people between September 19 and October 2.The decision was taken by Justice Bhushan Dharamadhikari and Justice Swapna Joshi on a petition filed by Jerryl Banait challenging the forest department’s order.The tigress, identified as T- 27 cub-1, has killed 4 people – two in Brahmapuri and two more after it was released in Bor Tiger Reserve.Chief Forest Officer, Wild Life, AK Mishra, had passed orders to kill the tigress considering her as a danger to humans in the Bor area.The sub-adult tigress had become dangerous after she developed a tendency to attack human beings and domestic animals. The forest department opted to shoot it after the tigress killed two people apart from injuring one and attacking domestic animals outside Bor since September 20.After the petition was filed, court had issued a ‘stay’ on the order on October 4. The court had directed the forest department to add details to its orders, after which a fresh communiqué was released on October 9 and submitted in the court next day. After examining it, the court has kept the forest department’s decision unchanged. As soon as the verdict was out, the forest department started hunting the tigress.The tigress was captured from Brahmapuri in July 2017 and kept in Bor Tiger Reserve. Hunter Safat Asli Khan has been called to Nagpur to shoot the Tigress.The forest department has said that it will make every effort to trap and tranquilize the tigress and killing it will be the last option. The petitioner has decided to challenge the High Court’s order in Supreme Court to save the life of tigress.