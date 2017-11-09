Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 LIVE: 13% Voter Turnout Till 10am

Voting for the 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8am on Thursday. Over 300 candidates are in the fray including 62 MLAs. The 12-days high-voltage campaign, which came to an end on Thursday, saw over 450 rallies by star campaigners of the BJP and the Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Nov 9, 2017 11:58 am (IST)
Himachal poll: 13.72 per cent voting in first two hours
Polling started on a dull note for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh today with 13.72 per cent voters exercising their franchise in the first two hours.The polling started across the state at 8.am and at several places in Chamba and tribal areas five to ten per cent polling was recorded. Shimla district recorded 18 per cent polling, Hamirpur 17 per cent, Chamba 12 per cent, Kangra 14 per cent, Mandi 16 per cent, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur 15 to 20 per cent and Solan and Sirmaur 18 to 20 percent. Reports of fault in VVPAT machines were received in Sirmaur district while polling statedlate by 15-20 minutes in some polling booths.
Nov 9, 2017 11:23 am (IST)
Here is a graphical representation of the voting percentage between Congree and BJP in the past:
Nov 9, 2017 11:17 am (IST)
BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal casts vote along with his family members in Kullu
Nov 9, 2017 10:51 am (IST)
13.72% polling recorded in first two hours of Himachal Pradesh elections
Nov 9, 2017 10:10 am (IST)
Nov 9, 2017 10:09 am (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh along with son Vikramaditya cast their votes at a polling booth in Shimla. Virbhadra Singh says the Congress party will be victorious with full majority
Time has come, people have made up their mind to get rid of Congress who has looted Himachal Pradesh. The state needs a senior leader like Dhumal ji to look at the affairs of Himachal which is under the debt of more than Rs 50,000 crore: Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur
Nov 9, 2017 9:23 am (IST)
We aimed to get 50 plus seats but now that we are receiving so much support from all sections of the society, we expect it to cross 60: Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP's CM candidate (reports ANI)
Harassed by troops of monkeys which frequently attack passers-by and destroy crops, residents of Himachal Pradesh are being promised relief from the simian menace by both the BJP and the Congress if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly Elections 2017. As many as 2,000 villages across the hill state are affected by simians. BJP's chief ministerial candidate, Prem Kumar Dhumal, blames the Congress government for not running the sterilisation drive in an effective manner to tackle the growing population of monkeys.
VVPAT machines are being used for the first time in this Vidhan Sabha Election and 10 per cent of total EVMs and VVPATs have been kept in reserve. The Election Commission has also allowed the electors to cast their vote by producing any one document out of the 12 identity documents.
Nov 9, 2017 8:24 am (IST)
Poll result predictions by astrologers, tarot readers not allowed: EC to media
Predictions about election results by astrologers, tarot readers and others in media when there is a ban on broadcasting exit polls are a violation of law, the Election Commission said. The EC's advisory, which was re-issued ahead of elections in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and in Gujarat in December, asked the media, both electronic and print, to "refrain" from airing and publishing such programmes in future elections during the prohibited period to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.
The EC had on Wednesday said that exit poll results for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections cannot be made public before December 14 evening.(Inputs from PTI)
Nov 9, 2017 8:18 am (IST)
Red carpet for 101-year-old Shayam Sharan Negi country's first voter Today
A red carpet awaits 101-year-old Shayam Sharan Negi, first voter of Independent India, at Kalpa polling booth in tribal Kinnaur constituency when he goes to exercise his franchise on Thursday. Negi has cast his vote in all sixteen Lok Sabha and fourteen state Assembly elections held so far and would be casting his vote for the 31st time. He happens to be the first voter of the country as elections in snowbound areas was held in advance on October 25 in 1951 while the rest of the country went to polls in 1952.
A retired teacher, he was on polling duty at Kalpa polling station and cast his vote at the same booth. He was appointed a brand ambassador of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and would be provided a car to reach the polling booth and polling officer Arvind Sharma would receive him and escort him to the EVM, officials said. (Read fulll article here)
Electoral politics in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh - as in Uttarakhand -is dominated by the upper caste.
Nov 9, 2017 8:08 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party Contest Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2017 for the First Time
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has decided that his Samajwadi Party will, for the first time, contest Himachal Pradesh’s upcoming state assembly elections. Party spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary on Monday said that the SP had appointed leaders to respective regions of the state and those looking at districts like Kangra have already started their groundwork. (Read full article here)
Nov 9, 2017 8:03 am (IST)
Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 in 68 constituencies begin.
Nov 9, 2017 8:02 am (IST)
Teacher on poll duty takes selfie with postal ballot, booked
A government teacher, who was roped in for poll duty, has been booked for allegedly clicking a selfie, which he later circulated on social media while casting his postal ballot, an election official said on Wednesday. The education department has also issued a showcause notice to Kamlesh Kumar, an art teacher posted in Government Senior School Sainj.
Kumar's vote has been cancelled and he has been withdrawn from poll duty, the official said. Kumar was assigned election duty under Returning Officer Raghav Sharma and a postal ballot was issued to him so that he could cast his vote before reporting to the polling station assigned to him. While casting his vote, Kumar had taken a selfie in which the serial number of the ballot was clearly visible, Sharma said, adding that the teacher later sent the picture to his friends which went viral on WhatsApp. (Read the full article here)
Nov 9, 2017 7:57 am (IST)
Rs 1.48 cr cash, 3.26 L bulk litre of liquor seized
The State Excise Department has seized 3.26 lakh bulk litre of liquor and Rs 1.48 crore in cash from different parts of Himachal Pradesh since the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017, a spokesman for the department said. He said that flying squads, static teams and other police teams and Income Tax Department have so far seized cash totalling Rs 1,48,07,615 from different parts of the state. They seized Rs 14,13,460 of cash on Wednesday, he said.
The BJP, despite losing the last Assembly polls, brought in just 12 new faces and has retained those who contested on the party ticket in 2012 Assembly polls.
Nov 9, 2017 7:53 am (IST)
A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote.
As many as 7,525 polling booths have been set up in the state and 37,605 polling personnel have been deputed for poll duty. Besides 17,850 personnel of police and Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force have been deployed. Elaborate arrangements have been made for ensuring free and fair polls and 29 general, three police, 22 Expenditure Observers and 71 Assistant Expenditure Observers, 1,561 Micro Observers, besides, 193 Sector Magistrate and 789 Sectors officers have also been deployed throughout the state. Web-casting would be used in 2,307 polling stations in the state for live monitoring of polling activities in the state by ECI and polling would be held from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm.
Nov 9, 2017 7:52 am (IST)
Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mansa Ram, who was elected for the first time in 1967 from Karsog(SC), is in the fray for the eleventh time. There are 19 women in the fray including six fielded by the BJP and three by the Congress while seven rebels each of BJP and Congress are also contesting the polls. At present, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs respectively in the 68-member House besides four independents while one seat is vacant. Over 180 independents and a dozen rebels of the Congress including former ministers Singhi Ram (Rampur) and Vijay Singh Mankotia (Shahpur) are in the fray.
Nov 9, 2017 7:51 am (IST)
Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 will begin at 8 am.
Electoral politics in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh - as in Uttarakhand -is dominated by the upper caste.
Nov 9, 2017 7:49 am (IST)
Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation. There is a straight contest only in one constituency (Jhanduta) while the maximum number of 12 candidates is in the fray in Dharamsala.
The BJP has fielded four Congressmen including former minister Anil Sharma and given a ticket to on Independent from Chopal while Congress had fielded two independents from Paonta Sahib and Kangra. Both Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Dhumal have shifted their constituencies and are contesting from Arki and Sujanpur.
Nov 9, 2017 7:47 am (IST)
The 12-days high-voltage campaign, which came to an end on Thursday, saw over 450 rallies by star campaigners of the BJP and the Congress including Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah who addressed seven and six rallies respectively. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressed three rallies.
Nov 9, 2017 7:45 am (IST)
Himachal Pradesh goes to polls on Thursday with the BJP and the Congress fighting it out in 68 constituencies in the state. Over 300 candidates are in the fray in the Himachal Assembly elections 2017, including 62 MLAs. The ruling Congress led by the Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and the BJP led by former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal are contesting all 68 seats while the BSP is contesting 42 seats, followed by the CPI(M) 14, Swabhiman Party and Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.