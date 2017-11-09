Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Rs 1.48 Crore Cash, 3.26 Lakh Litre of Liquor Seized
(Image: Reuters)
Shimla: The state Excise Department has seized 3.26 lakh bulk litre of liquor and Rs 1.48 crore in cash from different parts of Himachal Pradesh since the announcement of the poll, a spokesman for the department said on Thursday.
They seized Rs 14,13,460 of cash today, he said.
Polling for elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held tomorrow, and results will be declared on December 18. The dates were announced on October 12.
Out of 285 complaints of violations of Model Code of Conduct received by the CEO, 273 were disposed of, officials said.
