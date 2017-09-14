Hindi Diwas 14 September 2017 – Government to Launch Lila App Based on Artificial Intelligence to Promote Hindi



'हिंदी दिवस' के अवसर पर सभी हिंदी प्रेमियों एवं एवं भाषा के विकास एवं प्रसार से जुड़े बंधुओं को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।१/२

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2017



मेरा विश्वास है कि हिन्दी और सभी भारतीय भाषाओं का भविष्य अत्यंत उज्ज्वल है।२/२



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2017





राजभाषा विभाग द्वारा तैयार किये गये लर्निंग इंडियन लैंग्‍वेज विद आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (लीला) नामक मोबाइल एप का आज लोकार्पण किया जायेगा ।

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2017



लीला ऐप से विभिन्‍न भाषाओं के माध्‍यम से हिंदी सीखने में सुविधा और सरलता होगी तथा हिंदी भाषा को समझना, सीखना तथा कार्य करना संभव हो सकेगा ।



— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2017





A Daughter of Sanskrit&Spokenby more than 50% of Indians,Hindi stands tall as world's 4th most spoken language!



#हिंदी_दिवस📑#hindidiwas📜 pic.twitter.com/Hs9kNzfhoQ

— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) September 14, 2017

Hindi Diwas - 14th September marks as the Annual Day to celebrate Hindi as the National Language of the Republic of India. It was first announced in 1949 on 14th September in the Constituent Assembly of India to make Hindi (Devanagri Script) as the Official Language of India which was later incorporated in the constitution of India on 26th January 1950 via amendment 343 which stated that all government communications will be penned in the National Language of India – Hindi (Devanagri Script).Hence Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 14th September every year across India to mark the language that roots back to Ancient India, in which the scriptures of the Land of Saints and Yogis, Mythological Epics and Glory of various Kingdoms and Dynasties were written.Literary festivals, Hindi poetry sessions, Hindi essay writing competitions, Hindi Speech contests and many more other congregations are held across India to mark the Day.The Hindi Diwas is officially observed in Government offices, schools and other bodies to honor the Language of the Motherland – India. Hindi as a language is systematic and easy to learn verbal communication and what is written is how it is read. The concept of silent alphabets is not there.There are two Official Prizes that commemorate Hindi Diwas Celebration:1. Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskaar2. Rajbhasha Keerti PuraskaarThe Twitterati is celebrating Hindi Diwas 2017, right from the politicians to the common man, Twitter is trending #HindiDiwas and #हिंदीदिवस since morning.Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh Tweeted:And also announced the launch of ‘Lila’ App which as per Mr. Singh uses Artificial Intelligence to teach Hindi in various languages.While another twitter user described Hindi as the 4th Most Spoken Language in the World: