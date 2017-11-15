Hindu Mahasabha Install Nathuram Godse Statue in Gwalior Office, Plan Temple

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Sabha on Wednesday installed a Nathuram Godse idol inside their office in the city.The Mahasabha had also asked for land from the district administration for a temple dedicated to the Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin in the city, but their plea was not entertained. Godse was hanged for killing Mahatma Gandhi on Nov 15, 1949.Jaiveer Bharadwaj, vice president of ABHM, told News18 that Hindu Mahasabha office was the karmashthali where Godse stayed for one week prior to Gandhi’s assassination. It’s said Godse also acquired the gun in Gwalior, he added.Bharadwaj claimed that perspective on Gandhi has been changing with the time so Congress should not have problem with the establishment of statue or a temple, which he said would be developed in ABHM’s Daulatganj office later.Madhya Pradesh home minister Bhupendra Singh pleaded ignorance about the issue when asked and promised to seek a report from Gwalior. His cabinet colleague, health minister Rustam Singh, too pleaded ignorance about the happenings.Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, however, slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party saying, “The BJP has over 25-26 affiliate-wings which remain engaged in bizarre acts and later the BJP disowns their deeds.” He gave a call for a case of treason against them.Rajesh Tiwari, regional secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal office-bearer, distanced his organisations from the act saying Hindu Mahasabha functions on its own and they had no part to play in the installation of the statue or the temple plan.