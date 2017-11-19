Hindu Mahasabha Wants to Build a Temple For Nathuram Godse

The Hindu Mahasabha has now decided that it wants to build a temple in Nathuram Godse’s name in the next few days. This comes after the right-wing group protested in retaliation to Congress asking for Nathuram Godse’s statue to be removed.“We have ordered a statue of Godse from Jaipur. It cost us Rs 21,000 and the temple will be complete in the next three-four days,” Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Manish Singh Thakur told News18.Thakur went on to add that the temple would be established inside their organisation office in Akhand Mahakal Colony, Jaisinghpura.Nathuram Godse was a right-wing advocate of Hindu nationalism who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi on 30 January 1948.On Saturday, state Revenue Minister Umashankar Gupta became the first from the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to react on the issue, stating that glorification of Gandhi’s assassin was not proper.The Gwalior unit of the Mahasabha had installed the Godse statue on November 15 but unlike their counterparts, the Ujjain unit, which has decided to build a temple, will not seek any administrative nod.“We have handed out pamphlets across cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Ujjain, among others, warning people that any effort to remove Godse’s statue from the Gwalior office would be met with a massive agitation,” said Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha vice-president Jaiveer Bharadwaj.Bharadwaj also said that children who come to the Mahasabha are made to recite Aarti’s before the Godse statue and added that he would respond to the administration notice only on November 21.The outfit’s leader, however, said that they did not oppose Mahatma Gandhi, rather, they only wished to materialise the concept of Akhand Bharat.The Gwalior administration had served the Hindu Mahasabha with a notice on November 15, seeking a reply from the organisation and removal of the statue.