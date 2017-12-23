Hindu Outfit Asks Andhra Temples Not to Celebrate New Year as It's 'Against Tradition'

Days after fringe Hindu outfits in Aligarh asked schools not to celebrate Christmas, now, temples in Andhra Pradesh have been asked not to celebrate the New Year’s Eve as it is not part of the Hindu culture.In a circular, the Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust, which is part of the Andhra Pradesh endowments department, has said that it was inappropriate to indulge in New Year’s revelry, which is not in accordance with Hindu traditions.The notification also questions the need to splurge on floral decorations and other events on New Year.“The Hindu tradition says temples should organise festivities on Ugadi, which is the New Year for Telugus across the world. Temples should not be decorated or they should not distribute sweets on western New Year,” read the notification.Every year, the Tirumala temple celebrates New Year’s Eve with lavish arrangements. This time too, officials expect over 1 lakh pilgrims to come for the ‘darshan’.The notification issued by Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust. (Image: News18)Massive arrangements have been this year too, in view of the year-end rush. Apart from the New Year celebrations, there are other auspicious days like Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 29 and Dwadasi on December 30, for which a large number of devotees will be heading towards the temples.The latest diktat, however, is being welcomed by several Hindu groups on social media.Meanwhile, taking inspiration from the neighbouring state, ‘Bharata Punarutthana Trust’ has also written a petition to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, saying January 1 should not be celebrated as New Year at any government-administered temple, neither should any temple funds be used for these celebrations.