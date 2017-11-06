Hindustan Copper Limited: 129 ITI Trade Apprentice Vacancies, Apply Before Nov 30

Hindustan Copper Limited, Khetri Copper Complex, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan has released a notification inviting applications to fill 129 vacancies for the post of ITI Trade Apprentice, on its official website - hindustancopper.com.HCL/KCC aims to train the selected ITI trade apprentices in 15 different trades viz mining mate, computer and peripheral hardware repair and maintenance, turner, fitter, electrician, electronic mechanic, draughtsman, welder, mechanic diesel, pump operator cum mechanic, refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic, wireman, cable jointer and auto electrician.The academic qualification differs for various trades. The minimum qualification required is Matric or Class 10th and the applicants must be ITI pass outs. Candidates can refer to the official notice to understand the eligibility guidelines for the trade they wish to apply for.The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared by giving 70% weightage to their Class 10th marks and 30% weightage to their relevant ITI marks. The candidates need to then clear the physical fitness standards test as prescribed for engagement as trade apprentices.. Candidates interested in applying for Hindustan Copper Limited Trade ITI Apprentice must register themselves on the http://apprenticeship.gov.in/ website.. Candidates need to take a print out of the prescribed application form and fill out the details. They need to send the application form along with self attested copies of academic and technical qualification certificates, caste/category certificate, etc and an extra photo to the below mentioned address:Chief Manager (HR)CHRD,Khetri Copper Complex,Khetri Nagar,District – JhunjhunuRajasthan – 333504http://www.hindustancopper.com/Content/pdf/Career_Pdf/RE_KCC_02112017.pdf