Hirakhand Express Accident: 32 Dead, Over 60 Injured as Train Derails in Andhra

Bhubaneswar: At least 32 people were killed and more than 100 received serious injuries after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.

The casualty figure may increase as many people are still trapped and rescue operation is underway, Rayagada Sub-collector Muralidhar Swain said.

The incident happened around 11 PM when the train was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur.

#WATCH Visuals from the Hirakhand express derailment site in Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh), 23 dead and 36 people injured. pic.twitter.com/7MQrTREsCy — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

"Total seven coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station. Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed. 23 passengers were killed," Chief PRO of East Coast Railway J P Mishra.

"The injured have been shifted to 2 hospitals at Parbatipuram and Rayagada. A team of doctors has reached the accident site. District administration of both Vijayanagaram and Rayagada are taking active part in rescue operations," he added.

The train had 22 coaches. Train services were affected on Rayagada and Vijayanagaram route, with several trains diverted.

"Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment, shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. Union Railway minister Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring situation. He directed senior officials to reach the site immediately to ensure prompt rescue and relief ops," the railway ministry said in a series of tweets.

"Buses were arranged to carry passengers towards Brahmapur, Palasa and Vizianagaram, free of cost. Total accident patients attended to at Rayagada dist hosp =32, Trivial injuries = 13, grievous injuries=4, simple injuries=15," the East Coast Railway tweeted.

"Helpline nos at Rayagada:BSNL LAND LINE NO. 06856-223400, 06856-223500 BSNL MOBILES 09439741181, 09439741071, AIRTEL 07681878777. Help line nos at Vizianagaram , RLY NO. 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334 BSNL LAND LINE: 08922-221202, 08922-221206," the railway ministry said on its twitter handle.

