Hirakhand Express Accident Live: 32 Dead, Many Still Trapped; Sabotage Suspected

News18.com | January 22, 2017, 9:57 AM IST
At least 32 people were killed and more than 60 received injuries after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 PM when the train was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur. Sabotage by Naxal cannot be ruled out. The investigating teams are looking into this aspect also, said JP Mishra, Chief PRO (East Coast Railways).

The casualty figure may increase as many passengers are still trapped. A massive rescue operation is underway. Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring the situation and likely to visit the site.

Jan 22, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu along with the Chairman Railway Board rushing to train accident site.


Jan 22, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:52 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:48 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

32 have been reported dead, about 50 injured: Poonam Guha, Collector Rayagada on Hirakhand Express derailment


Jan 22, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:11 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:09 am (IST)

My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening: PM Modi


Jan 22, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:48 am (IST)

Sabotage not ruled out in the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express mishap in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh: Sources


Jan 22, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

The cause of derailment will be investigated from all angles. If there was any unusual activity, or tampering with track, it will be probed: Anil Saxena (Add DG PR, Railway) on Hirakhand Express train derailment


Jan 22, 2017 8:32 am (IST)
Jan 22, 2017 8:31 am (IST)



Jan 22, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

According to the preliminary reports a goods train had passed the same track half an hour before the mishap happened and nothing was felt by the goods train driver. But Hirakhand Express driver claimed that he experienced some jerk and then the incident happened.


Jan 22, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

Compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to be given to those who died in the accident, Rs 50,000 for those who got severely injured and Rs 25,000 to be given to those who got minor injuries in the accident: Anil Saxena (Add DG PR, Railway) on Hirakhand Express train derailment 


Jan 22, 2017 8:20 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:08 am (IST)

Massive rescue operations underway and relief trains has reached the site: Indian Railways


Jan 22, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

DRM at site and he is monitoring the situation. Injured shifted to nearby hospitals. Alternate transport being arranged: Indian Railways


Jan 22, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

23 people were killed, over 100 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. 


