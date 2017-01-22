Hirakhand Express Accident Live: 32 Dead, Many Still Trapped; Sabotage Suspected

At least 32 people were killed and more than 60 received injuries after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 PM when the train was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur. Sabotage by Naxal cannot be ruled out. The investigating teams are looking into this aspect also, said JP Mishra, Chief PRO (East Coast Railways).

The casualty figure may increase as many passengers are still trapped. A massive rescue operation is underway. Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring the situation and likely to visit the site.

