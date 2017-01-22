Hirakhand Express Accident Live: 32 Dead, Many Still Trapped; Sabotage Suspected

Event Highlights
At least 32 people were killed and more than 60 received injuries after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.
The incident happened around 11 PM when the train was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur. Sabotage by Naxal cannot be ruled out. The investigating teams are looking into this aspect also, said JP Mishra, Chief PRO (East Coast Railways).
The casualty figure may increase as many passengers are still trapped. A massive rescue operation is underway. Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring the situation and likely to visit the site.
Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh): Latest visuals from #HirakhandExpress derailment site. pic.twitter.com/PXRdEx6van— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Directed for all assistance from Jagdalpur.Helpline has been set up and a team of officials has been rushed to the accident site:Raman Singh— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
One NDRF team from Visakhapatnam present at the #HirakhandExpress derailment site in Andhra, four teams from Bhubaneswar en route for rescue— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh): Visuals of the damaged railway track at #HirakhandExpress derailment site. pic.twitter.com/m1V86vMbgX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
32 have been reported dead, about 50 injured: Poonam Guha, Collector Rayagada on #HirakhandExpress derailment pic.twitter.com/1rSxbXT7EX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Spoke to Rail Min,he assured me of best treatment for injured & transport fr affected passengers of #Hirakhand accident: Dharmendra Pradhan— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations: PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident: PM Narendra Modi— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu along with Railway Board Chairman A K Mittal rushing to the #HirakhandExpress derailment site in Andhra— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Sabotage not ruled out in #HirakhandExpress derailment, says Railway Ministry sources— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Commissioner Railway Safety (Civil Aviation Ministry) to enquire into #HirakhandExpress derailment, he'll inspect site:Anil Saxena,Railways pic.twitter.com/edvway3bdX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Railway Minister has expressed grief over unfortunate accident. Efforts on for rescue: Anil Saxena,Railways on #HirakhandExpress derailment pic.twitter.com/pwKJleYBty— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Hirakhand express derailment:Railway Min Suresh Prabhu announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased ppl,25K for injured,50K for seriously injured— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
4/MOBILE NOS. 08500358610, 08500358712— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 21, 2017
7/MR @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation,directed senior officials to reach site immediately,ensure prompt rescue and relief ops— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 21, 2017
8/Helpline numbers at khurda control: 0674 2490670. Bhubaneswar station: 06742543360.Behrampur station:06802229632— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 21, 2017
@RailMinIndia @binayakumar1984 DRM at site.Monitoring the situation. Injured shifted to near by hospitals.Alternate transport being arranged— DRMWALTAIR (@drmwat_ecor) January 21, 2017
