Hirakhand Express Accident: Over 100 NDRF Personnel Engaged in Rescue Operation

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 22, 2017, 11:49 AM IST | Updated: 28 mins ago
Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh/TV grab

New Delhi: 100 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force have reached the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailment site in Andhra Pradesh to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Official sources said NDRF personnel will help railway authorities and the local administration in the rescue and relief operations.

"NDRD team has already reached the spot to carry out rescue and relief operations," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Singh said the train accident in Andhra Pradesh is extremely distressing.

"Deeply pained over the loss of precious lives. My condolences to the bereaved families," he said

At least 32 people lost their lives in the derailment at Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Saturday last night.

