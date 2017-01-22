Hirakhand Express Accident: Railway Minister Announces Inquiry, Ex-Gratia
TV grab of Hirakhand Express accident in Andhra Pradesh.
New Delhi: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the Andhra Pradesh train mishap and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of those killed in the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailment.
The Railway Minister has announced the ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each for the kin of the passengers killed in the train mishap near Kuneri station, while Rs 50,000 will be given to those who have grievously injured, he said.
Railways will give Rs 25,000 to those who have received simple injury, he said.
Four coaches of nine derailed coaches have been capsized in the accident killing more than 20 passengers injuring many. This is the third serious train accident in the last three months with the last two happened near Kanpur.
