Hit by Three Bullets, PDP Leader Abdul Qayoom Critical in Srinagar

Srinagar: A Peoples Democratic Party leader was shot at by unknown gunmen on Wednesday in Srinagar.

Sources told CNN-News18 that PDP leader Abdul Qayoom was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar’s Barzulla area.

J&K: PDP worker referred to hospital after terrorists shot at him in Srinagar's Barzulla pic.twitter.com/8GTm56dmdh — ANI (@ANI_news) May 24, 2017

Qayoom was shifted to SMHS hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr Nazir Chowdhary said that the leader is being operated upon at the hospital.

“He has been hit by three bullets,” Qayoom said.