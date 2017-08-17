HIV Positive Rape Survivor Whose Plea to Abort Was Rejected Gives Birth to Baby Girl

A rape survivor suffering with HIV, who was denied permission to terminate her pregnancy by the Supreme Court on the advice of an AIIMS-appointed committee, delivered a baby girl at the Indira Gandhi Medical Institute (IGIMS) in Patna.The SC has now directed the Bihar government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the 35-year-old woman, who was raped on the streets of Patna in December 2016. The SC had earlier set the compensation at Rs 3 lakh.The apex court had rejected the woman’s plea after the AIIMS medical board, in its report, had stated that the woman’s life as well as that of the foetus would be in danger if the pregnancy is terminated. The Patna High Court had earlier refused to entertain the woman’s plea as her pregnancy had crossed the legal embargo of 20 weeks.The medical superintendent of IGIMS, Manish Mandal, told News18 that the delivery took place on August 10. He said the only positive in the entire episode was that the baby girl is not infected with HIV.“We took extreme precaution as advised by the Supreme Court. We created a separate unit for the baby as it was a complicated case. Now, both the mother and the baby are fine and would be discharged shortly,” he said.However, while the medical complications may be over, her ordeal refuses to die down as her parents are not willing to take her home. His husband has already married a different woman and has been untraceable for the last couple of months.According to authorities, the woman will be taken to a shelter home called Shanti Kuteer after she is discharged. She has been living in the shelter ever since she was raped. Rakhi Sharma of Shanti Kuteer told News18 that they were in constant touch with the hospital and are making all arrangements for the baby as well.