Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin's Son Arrested by NIA

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son Shahid Yousuf in New Delhi. He was arrested in connection with the NIA's probe into terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.Before his arrest, 42-year-old Yousuf was summoned by the NIA to appear before it for questioning.According to a CNN-News18 report, Yousuf is an employee of the Jammu and Kashmir government, who works at the Horticulture department. On Tuesday, he was arrested for receiving Rs 3.4 lakh through hawala route.According to officials, the money was received in seven installments between 2011 and 2014. Yousuf received the amount from one Aijaz Bhat, who has fled to Saudi Arabia.The agency alleged that Shahid is "one of several Indian contacts of Bhat" who have been in telephonic contact with him to receive the money transfer codes.The NIA is probing illegal funding, including through hawala channels, for terrorist activities in parts of Kashmir Valley. It has registered multiple cases in this connection.The case, registered by the NIA in April 2011, relates to transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through Hawala channels via Delhi which was suspected to be used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities.The NIA has so far filed two charge sheets against six people which included GM Bhat, a close aide of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga. All the four were in judicial custody.Besides them, two others -- Mohammed Maqbool Pandit and Aijaz Ahmed Bhat -- have also been chargesheeted by the NIA but both of them were absconding. An Interpol Red Corner notice has been issued against both.Yousuf's father Mohammed Yusuf Shah — better known as Syed Salahuddin — was in June this year declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US State Department.The US decision, which was welcomed by India, marks a serious blow to Pakistan where Salahuddin has been taking refuge for the last 28 years, allegedly with the help of Pakistani authorities.He is also the head of United Jihad Council, a conglomerate of several terror outfits like LeT and JeM which operate out of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.(With PTI inputs)